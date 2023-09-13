FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) has decreased by -3.65 when compared to last closing price of 20.57. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.70% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-09 that FS KKR Capital stock is still trading at a steep discount against its NAV despite the remarkable recovery from its 2022 lows. Its forward dividend yield of more than 14% supports its best-in-class “A” valuation grade. FSK’s solid price action indicates that FSK isn’t a value trap but is priced with unjustified pessimism.

Is It Worth Investing in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Right Now?

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) is $21.45, which is $1.85 above the current market price. The public float for FSK is 259.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FSK on September 13, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

FSK’s Market Performance

The stock of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) has seen a -2.70% decrease in the past week, with a -1.16% drop in the past month, and a 1.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.09% for FSK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.68% for FSK’s stock, with a 4.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSK stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FSK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FSK in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $21 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FSK Trading at -0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.06%, as shares sank -2.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSK fell by -2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.20. In addition, FS KKR Capital Corp. saw 14.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSK starting from Sandler Elizabeth, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $20.61 back on Sep 01. After this action, Sandler Elizabeth now owns 4,700 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp., valued at $20,610 using the latest closing price.

Gerson Brian, the Co-President of FS KKR Capital Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $20.54 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Gerson Brian is holding 2,547 shares at $20,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.63 for the present operating margin

+79.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for FS KKR Capital Corp. stands at +5.13. The total capital return value is set at 2.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.56.

Based on FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK), the company’s capital structure generated 123.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.35. Total debt to assets is 53.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.