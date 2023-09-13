Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE: FNV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FNV is 0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FNV is $163.63, which is $17.03 above the current price. The public float for FNV is 190.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FNV on September 13, 2023 was 400.97K shares.

FNV) stock’s latest price update

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE: FNV)’s stock price has plunge by 0.29relation to previous closing price of 141.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.33% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-28 that Gold mining stocks are back in demand. As a classic hedge against market downturns, these companies are time-tested safe havens.

FNV’s Market Performance

FNV’s stock has risen by 0.33% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.88% and a quarterly drop of -2.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.91% for Franco-Nevada Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.05% for FNV stock, with a simple moving average of -1.27% for the last 200 days.

FNV Trading at -0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares sank -0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNV rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.10. In addition, Franco-Nevada Corporation saw 3.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FNV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.37 for the present operating margin

+64.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Franco-Nevada Corporation stands at +53.19. The total capital return value is set at 13.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.18. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.09. Total debt to assets is 0.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.