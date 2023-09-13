Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is above average at 22.55x. The 36-month beta value for FNF is also noteworthy at 1.35.

The public float for FNF is 257.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.49% of that float. The average trading volume of FNF on September 13, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FNF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE: FNF) has plunged by -0.56 when compared to previous closing price of 42.89, but the company has seen a 1.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-11 that Fidelity National Financial (FNF) is rated Sell today, more bearish than the consensus from analysts and the quant system. Positives: dividend growth & stability / 4% dividend yield, financial health of company. Headwinds: overvalued vs sector, decline in YoY earnings, share price is +$10/share above the spring price dip and well above the moving average.

FNF’s Market Performance

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) has seen a 1.11% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.28% gain in the past month and a 20.82% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for FNF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.51% for FNF’s stock, with a 12.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNF stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for FNF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FNF in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $47 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FNF Trading at 8.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +1.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNF rose by +1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.23. In addition, Fidelity National Financial Inc. saw 13.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNF starting from Nolan Michael Joseph, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $43.12 back on Sep 11. After this action, Nolan Michael Joseph now owns 354,786 shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc., valued at $1,293,600 using the latest closing price.

LANE DANIEL D, the Director of Fidelity National Financial Inc., sale 5,531 shares at $37.44 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that LANE DANIEL D is holding 271,325 shares at $207,053 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNF

Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.