Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Western Midstream Partners LP’s (WES) Stock

The stock of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) has seen a -2.35% decrease in the past week, with a -6.66% drop in the past month, and a -0.83% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for WES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.10% for WES stock, with a simple moving average of -1.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) is above average at 9.81x. The 36-month beta value for WES is also noteworthy at 2.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WES is $30.57, which is $4.64 above than the current price. The public float for WES is 383.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. The average trading volume of WES on September 13, 2023 was 955.91K shares.

The stock price of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) has surged by 0.38 when compared to previous closing price of 26.12, but the company has seen a -2.35% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-09-05 that Pipeline and oil and gas processing plant operator Western Midstream Partners said on Tuesday it is acquiring Meritage Midstream Services II LLC for $885 million to expand its footprint in the Powder River Basin.

Analysts’ Opinion of WES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WES stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WES by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for WES in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $30 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WES Trading at -3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -4.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WES fell by -2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.72. In addition, Western Midstream Partners LP saw -1.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.63 for the present operating margin

+49.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Midstream Partners LP stands at +36.58. The total capital return value is set at 13.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.54. Equity return is now at value 35.40, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Western Midstream Partners LP (WES), the company’s capital structure generated 229.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.68. Total debt to assets is 60.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 222.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.