Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Iron Mountain Incorporated’s (IRM) Stock

The stock of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) has seen a -0.21% decrease in the past week, with a 4.43% gain in the past month, and a 12.03% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for IRM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.72% for IRM stock, with a simple moving average of 14.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is above average at 48.73x. The 36-month beta value for IRM is also noteworthy at 0.94.

The public float for IRM is 289.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.38% of that float. The average trading volume of IRM on September 13, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

IRM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) has surged by 0.22 when compared to previous closing price of 63.01, but the company has seen a -0.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-10 that Just as there are REITs to buy, there are REITs to sell in September. Some of these stocks are no longer in favor due to changes in how we fundamentally navigate through society.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for IRM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IRM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $68 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IRM Trading at 3.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +4.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRM fell by -0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.62. In addition, Iron Mountain Incorporated saw 26.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRM starting from Baker-Greene Edward, who sale 4,851 shares at the price of $63.52 back on Sep 05. After this action, Baker-Greene Edward now owns 3,365 shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated, valued at $308,136 using the latest closing price.

MARSON DEBORAH, the EVP, General Counsel, Sec. of Iron Mountain Incorporated, sale 2,000 shares at $63.52 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that MARSON DEBORAH is holding 58,026 shares at $127,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRM

Equity return is now at value 71.30, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.