Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s (GRRR) Stock

The stock of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) has seen a -6.45% decrease in the past week, with a -23.87% drop in the past month, and a -18.68% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.27% for GRRR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.29% for GRRR stock, with a simple moving average of -69.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GRRR is also noteworthy at 0.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GRRR is $5.90, which is $4.47 above than the current price. The public float for GRRR is 41.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.19% of that float. The average trading volume of GRRR on September 13, 2023 was 7.52M shares.

GRRR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) has plunged by -0.60 when compared to previous closing price of 1.44, but the company has seen a -6.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRRR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRRR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for GRRR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GRRR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4.80 based on the research report published on July 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GRRR Trading at -36.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares sank -20.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRRR fell by -6.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5770. In addition, Gorilla Technology Group Inc. saw -82.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-83.04 for the present operating margin

+29.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. stands at -390.64. The total capital return value is set at -27.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -187.15.

Based on Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR), the company’s capital structure generated 90.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.59. Total debt to assets is 39.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In summary, Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.