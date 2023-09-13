Evaluating the Ups and Downs of BILL Holdings Inc.’s (BILL) Stock

The stock of BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) has seen a -4.30% decrease in the past week, with a 6.36% gain in the past month, and a -5.53% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.58% for BILL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.47% for BILL stock, with a simple moving average of 9.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BILL is also noteworthy at 1.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BILL is $133.35, which is $20.35 above than the current price. The public float for BILL is 100.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.80% of that float. The average trading volume of BILL on September 13, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

BILL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) has plunged by -3.97 when compared to previous closing price of 116.21, but the company has seen a -4.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-12 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BILL stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for BILL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BILL in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $116 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BILL Trading at -3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +9.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILL fell by -3.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.57. In addition, BILL Holdings Inc. saw 2.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BILL starting from Lacerte Rene A., who sale 39,235 shares at the price of $116.92 back on Sep 01. After this action, Lacerte Rene A. now owns 76,414 shares of BILL Holdings Inc., valued at $4,587,530 using the latest closing price.

Rettig John R., the CFO of BILL Holdings Inc., sale 9,416 shares at $112.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Rettig John R. is holding 28,866 shares at $1,056,933 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BILL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.94 for the present operating margin

+75.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for BILL Holdings Inc. stands at -21.14. Equity return is now at value -5.50, with -2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In summary, BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.