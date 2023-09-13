Edgio Inc. (EGIO) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Edgio Inc. (EGIO) has seen a -7.06% decrease in the past week, with a 10.96% gain in the past month, and a 66.91% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.49% for EGIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.23% for EGIO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for EGIO is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EGIO is $2.10, which is $1.31 above the current market price. The public float for EGIO is 217.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.40% of that float. The average trading volume for EGIO on September 13, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

EGIO) stock’s latest price update

Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO)’s stock price has dropped by -1.25 in relation to previous closing price of 0.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-12 that Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 12, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Sameet Sinha – VP, IR Robert Lyons – President and CEO Stephen Cumming – CFO Conference Call Participants Eric Martinuzzi – Lake Street Jeff Van Rhee – Craig-Hallum Cooper Belanger – TD Cowen Operator Good afternoon. My name is Krista, and I’ll be your conference operator today.

EGIO Trading at 3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.07%, as shares surge +11.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGIO fell by -7.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7843. In addition, Edgio Inc. saw -30.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EGIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.64 for the present operating margin

+27.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edgio Inc. stands at -40.32. The total capital return value is set at -28.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.50. Equity return is now at value -56.40, with -27.70 for asset returns.

Based on Edgio Inc. (EGIO), the company’s capital structure generated 65.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.54. Total debt to assets is 28.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Edgio Inc. (EGIO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.