E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EJH is 1.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EJH is 134.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.99% of that float. On September 13, 2023, EJH’s average trading volume was 3.46M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EJH) stock’s latest price update

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH)’s stock price has increased by 1.00 compared to its previous closing price of 0.10. However, the company has seen a -1.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-03-03 that Penny stocks under $1 The post 10 Penny Stocks Under $1 To Watch Now, Time To Buy? appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

EJH’s Market Performance

EJH’s stock has fallen by -1.46% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.63% and a quarterly drop of -29.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.06% for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.13% for EJH’s stock, with a -94.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EJH Trading at -13.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EJH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.88%, as shares sank -0.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EJH fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1042. In addition, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited saw -97.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EJH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.34 for the present operating margin

+30.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stands at -8.52. The total capital return value is set at -1.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.80. Equity return is now at value -11.50, with -9.30 for asset returns.

Based on E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH), the company’s capital structure generated 13.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.77. Total debt to assets is 10.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 74.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.