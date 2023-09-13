Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) has dropped by -11.45 compared to previous close of 11.18. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -15.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-10 that Dyne Therapeutics is developing treatments for genetically driven muscle diseases, focusing on Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). Their lead candidate, DYNE-101, is an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) that targets the mutated gene causing DM1, while DYNE-251 uses exon skipping technology to address DMD. The company has ongoing phase 1/2 trials for both candidates and is expected to report initial data in the second half of the year.

Is It Worth Investing in Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DYN is 0.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DYN is $29.50, which is $19.6 above the current price. The public float for DYN is 60.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DYN on September 13, 2023 was 494.96K shares.

DYN’s Market Performance

The stock of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) has seen a -15.09% decrease in the past week, with a -9.92% drop in the past month, and a -20.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.95% for DYN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.21% for DYN’s stock, with a -17.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DYN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DYN by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for DYN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $27 based on the research report published on February 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DYN Trading at -11.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.55%, as shares sank -9.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DYN fell by -15.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.22. In addition, Dyne Therapeutics Inc. saw -14.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DYN starting from Scalzo Richard William, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $12.03 back on Jun 15. After this action, Scalzo Richard William now owns 43,482 shares of Dyne Therapeutics Inc., valued at $120,300 using the latest closing price.

Scalzo Richard William, the of Dyne Therapeutics Inc., sale 41,390 shares at $12.87 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Scalzo Richard William is holding 53,482 shares at $532,878 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DYN

The total capital return value is set at -50.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.79. Equity return is now at value -79.60, with -66.10 for asset returns.

Based on Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN), the company’s capital structure generated 12.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.78. Total debt to assets is 9.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.