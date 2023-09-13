Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.82 in comparison to its previous close of 0.38, however, the company has experienced a -10.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-04-29 that Use these tips to outperform the market The post Penny Stocks Trading Strategies, Tips for Outperforming appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

Is It Worth Investing in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DXF is also noteworthy at 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DXF is $248.40, The public float for DXF is 3.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.40% of that float. The average trading volume of DXF on September 13, 2023 was 405.80K shares.

DXF’s Market Performance

DXF stock saw a decrease of -10.40% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -39.53% and a quarterly a decrease of -75.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.76% for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.97% for DXF’s stock, with a -73.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DXF Trading at -52.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.14%, as shares sank -34.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXF fell by -10.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5103. In addition, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited saw -77.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DXF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.38 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited stands at -54.68. The total capital return value is set at -1.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.72.

Based on Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF), the company’s capital structure generated 73.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.25. Total debt to assets is 28.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.