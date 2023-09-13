DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG)’s stock price has soared by 2.36 in relation to previous closing price of 17.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-08 that Market is ignoring factors such as interest rate sensitivity, upside to par, call date, and risk shifting in pricing preferred stocks. Mispricing is evident in the relative pricing of hotel REIT preferred stocks with similar risk factors. Investors should consider total expected annual return, interest rate sensitivity, and upside potential when evaluating preferred stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DBRG is 2.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for DBRG is 156.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.21% of that float. On September 13, 2023, DBRG’s average trading volume was 1.69M shares.

DBRG’s Market Performance

The stock of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) has seen a 3.55% increase in the past week, with a 3.61% rise in the past month, and a 24.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.39% for DBRG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.75% for DBRG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 32.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBRG stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for DBRG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DBRG in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $17.50 based on the research report published on June 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DBRG Trading at 9.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +2.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBRG rose by +3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.68. In addition, DigitalBridge Group Inc. saw 62.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBRG starting from DigitalBridge Group, Inc., who sale 34,911,944 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Mar 01. After this action, DigitalBridge Group, Inc. now owns 79,001 shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc., valued at $209,471,664 using the latest closing price.

Ganzi Marc C, the CEO of DigitalBridge Group Inc., purchase 32,000 shares at $15.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Ganzi Marc C is holding 386,423 shares at $487,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBRG

Equity return is now at value -42.10, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.