Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DBGI is at 0.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DBGI is 0.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.40% of that float. The average trading volume for DBGI on September 13, 2023 was 200.44K shares.

DBGI) stock’s latest price update

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.60 compared to its previous closing price of 10.21. However, the company has seen a fall of -20.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-06 that Digital Brands (NASDAQ: DBGI ) stock is dropping on Wednesday after the women’s apparel company announced a Securities Purchase Agreement. According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company has entered into this agreement with a certain accredited investor.

DBGI’s Market Performance

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) has experienced a -20.81% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 21.63% rise in the past month, and a -37.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 41.86% for DBGI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.30% for DBGI’s stock, with a -73.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DBGI Trading at -14.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 41.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.15%, as shares surge +4.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBGI fell by -20.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.84. In addition, Digital Brands Group Inc. saw -89.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DBGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-114.47 for the present operating margin

+26.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Brands Group Inc. stands at -272.30. Equity return is now at value 371.80, with -67.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.