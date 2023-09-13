Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, DBI stock has gone up by 13.85%, with a monthly gain of 19.37% and a quarterly surge of 31.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.78% for Designer Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.67% for DBI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 26.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) Right Now?

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.73x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) by analysts is $12.67, which is $0.59 above the current market price. The public float for DBI is 49.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.17% of that float. On September 13, 2023, the average trading volume of DBI was 1.82M shares.

DBI) stock’s latest price update

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI)’s stock price has dropped by -1.63 in relation to previous closing price of 12.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-08 that Designer Brands’ (DBI) Q2 results reflect reduced turnover across U.S. retail and Canada retail segments. However, the portfolio of Owned Brands and National Brand partners remains strong.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBI stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for DBI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for DBI in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $22 based on the research report published on May 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

DBI Trading at 17.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.36%, as shares surge +13.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBI rose by +13.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.70. In addition, Designer Brands Inc. saw 23.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBI starting from Ferree Deborah L, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $12.05 back on Sep 08. After this action, Ferree Deborah L now owns 296,813 shares of Designer Brands Inc., valued at $1,807,050 using the latest closing price.

Weinberg James S., the EVP of Designer Brands Inc., sale 121,429 shares at $12.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Weinberg James S. is holding 38,448 shares at $1,461,519 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.76 for the present operating margin

+32.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Designer Brands Inc. stands at +4.91. The total capital return value is set at 12.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.63. Equity return is now at value 32.40, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Designer Brands Inc. (DBI), the company’s capital structure generated 254.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.81. Total debt to assets is 54.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 210.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.