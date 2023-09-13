Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Stock Faces 3.92% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) has gone up by 11.21% for the week, with a 7.36% rise in the past month and a 29.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.34% for DK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.05% for DK’s stock, with a 21.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.45.

The public float for DK is 63.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DK on September 13, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

DK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) has surged by 0.26 when compared to previous closing price of 30.28, but the company has seen a 11.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2023-09-11 that Refineries are benefiting from a shift in crude exports. Both Saudi Arabia and Russia have cut their oil production—to prop up oil prices.

Analysts’ Opinion of DK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on March 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DK Trading at 15.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares surge +7.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DK rose by +11.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.45. In addition, Delek US Holdings Inc. saw 12.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DK starting from Tolson Laurie Z., who sale 2,700 shares at the price of $26.67 back on Aug 25. After this action, Tolson Laurie Z. now owns 12,340 shares of Delek US Holdings Inc., valued at $72,009 using the latest closing price.

Soreq Avigal, the President & CEO of Delek US Holdings Inc., purchase 6,775 shares at $22.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Soreq Avigal is holding 94,400 shares at $153,318 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DK

Equity return is now at value -5.50, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.