Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Custom Truck One Source Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) has decreased by -0.54 when compared to last closing price of 6.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.36% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Brian Perman – VP of IR Ryan McMonagle – CEO Chris Eperjesy – CFO Conference Call Participants Michael Shlisky – D.A. Davidson Tami Zakaria – JPMorgan Justin Hauke – Robert W Baird Scott Schneeberger – Oppenheimer Nicole DeBlase – Deutsche Bank Tim Thein – Citigroup Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to Custom Truck One Source Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Custom Truck One Source Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) Right Now?

Custom Truck One Source Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS) is $9.58, which is $3.53 above the current market price. The public float for CTOS is 61.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTOS on September 13, 2023 was 290.75K shares.

CTOS’s Market Performance

The stock of Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS) has seen a -3.36% decrease in the past week, with a -2.05% drop in the past month, and a -8.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for CTOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.10% for CTOS’s stock, with a -3.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTOS stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for CTOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTOS in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $12 based on the research report published on February 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CTOS Trading at -3.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -1.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTOS fell by -3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.53. In addition, Custom Truck One Source Inc. saw 2.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTOS starting from ECP ControlCo, LLC, who sale 41,140 shares at the price of $6.51 back on Sep 11. After this action, ECP ControlCo, LLC now owns 0 shares of Custom Truck One Source Inc., valued at $267,908 using the latest closing price.

ECP ControlCo, LLC, the Director of Custom Truck One Source Inc., sale 48,294 shares at $6.56 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that ECP ControlCo, LLC is holding 41,140 shares at $316,741 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.23 for the present operating margin

+21.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Custom Truck One Source Inc. stands at +2.47. The total capital return value is set at 5.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.74. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS), the company’s capital structure generated 205.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.28. Total debt to assets is 62.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.