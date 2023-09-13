Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ)’s stock price has soared by 15.14 in relation to previous closing price of 5.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 33.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-04-13 that Creative Medical Technology (CELZ) reports positive one-year follow-up data from a study showing the efficacy of CELZ-001 in treating type II diabetes without any serious adverse effects.

Is It Worth Investing in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 5.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) is $30.00, which is $23.84 above the current market price. The public float for CELZ is 1.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CELZ on September 13, 2023 was 75.56K shares.

CELZ’s Market Performance

CELZ stock saw an increase of 33.33% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 19.15% and a quarterly increase of 39.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.54% for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.11% for CELZ’s stock, with a 15.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CELZ Trading at 22.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.21%, as shares surge +18.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELZ rose by +33.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.71. In addition, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. saw 61.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELZ starting from Warbington Timothy, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $4.36 back on Jun 28. After this action, Warbington Timothy now owns 12,209 shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc., valued at $872 using the latest closing price.

Warbington Timothy, the President & CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc., purchase 800 shares at $4.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Warbington Timothy is holding 12,009 shares at $3,551 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11562.50 for the present operating margin

-36.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. stands at -11449.26. The total capital return value is set at -78.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.78. Equity return is now at value -56.30, with -52.70 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 71.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.64.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.