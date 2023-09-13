Coursera Inc. (COUR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COUR is 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for COUR is $18.75, which is $0.05 above the current price. The public float for COUR is 137.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COUR on September 13, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

The stock price of Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) has surged by 0.88 when compared to previous closing price of 18.23, but the company has seen a 2.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-25 that Here is how Coursera (COUR) and Sprinkler (CXM) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

COUR’s Market Performance

COUR’s stock has risen by 2.68% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.91% and a quarterly rise of 40.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.91% for Coursera Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.99% for COUR’s stock, with a 39.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COUR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for COUR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for COUR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $17 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COUR Trading at 20.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +16.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUR rose by +2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.00. In addition, Coursera Inc. saw 55.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUR starting from Maggioncalda Jeffrey Nacey, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $17.41 back on Aug 31. After this action, Maggioncalda Jeffrey Nacey now owns 2,646,854 shares of Coursera Inc., valued at $870,355 using the latest closing price.

Cardenas Alan B, the SVP, General Counsel of Coursera Inc., sale 2,807 shares at $17.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Cardenas Alan B is holding 193,038 shares at $47,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.93 for the present operating margin

+63.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coursera Inc. stands at -33.48. The total capital return value is set at -22.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.12. Equity return is now at value -22.40, with -16.00 for asset returns.

Based on Coursera Inc. (COUR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.04. Total debt to assets is 1.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coursera Inc. (COUR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.