Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CRVS is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) is $6.88, which is $5.39 above the current market price. The public float for CRVS is 43.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.58% of that float. On September 13, 2023, CRVS’s average trading volume was 578.24K shares.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS)’s stock price has dropped by -8.06 in relation to previous closing price of 1.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -20.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-08 that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Zack Kubow – IR-Real Chemistry Leiv Lea – CFO Richard Miller – CEO Conference Call Participants Roger Song – Jefferies Aydin Huseynov – Ladenburg Thalmann Rosemary Li – Cantor Fitzgerald Jeff Jones – Oppenheimer Operator Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator.

CRVS’s Market Performance

CRVS’s stock has fallen by -20.09% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -23.66% and a quarterly drop of -49.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.55% for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.70% for CRVS’s stock, with a 9.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRVS stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CRVS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRVS in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $7 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRVS Trading at -25.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.90%, as shares sank -23.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRVS fell by -20.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0517. In addition, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 101.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRVS starting from Grais Linda, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.45 back on May 15. After this action, Grais Linda now owns 10,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $24,500 using the latest closing price.

Jones William Benton, the of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $0.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Jones William Benton is holding 133,773 shares at $15,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRVS

The total capital return value is set at -40.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.54. Equity return is now at value -71.20, with -58.90 for asset returns.

Based on Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS), the company’s capital structure generated 4.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.43. Total debt to assets is 3.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.34.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.