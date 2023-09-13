Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) has gone up by 12.42% for the week, with a 6.12% rise in the past month and a -5.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.10% for ADD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.09% for ADD’s stock, with a -6.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ADD) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADD is 2.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) is $4800.00, The public float for ADD is 8.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.89% of that float. On September 13, 2023, ADD’s average trading volume was 28.72K shares.

ADD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ADD) has increased by 15.18 when compared to last closing price of 1.12.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADD Trading at 4.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.54%, as shares surge +4.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADD rose by +12.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1963. In addition, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. saw 41.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ADD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-477.62 for the present operating margin

+19.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stands at -467.39. The total capital return value is set at -125.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -123.14. Equity return is now at value -132.80, with -125.40 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.