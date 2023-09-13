Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CHGG is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CHGG is $13.35, which is $4.61 above the current price. The public float for CHGG is 112.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHGG on September 13, 2023 was 2.94M shares.

Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.27 in relation to its previous close of 10.40. However, the company has experienced a -4.01% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-08 that Chegg’s stock has trended downward despite recent positive news and reaching new highs earlier in the year. The company’s valuation suggests a potential upside of 40% based on comparisons to peers and Wall Street analysts. Chegg’s deep value, earnings consistency, and industry-leading position in the education space make it an enticing investment if they can leverage AI, but there are risks to consider.

CHGG’s Market Performance

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) has seen a -4.01% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.89% decline in the past month and a -7.96% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.54% for CHGG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.01% for CHGG stock, with a simple moving average of -35.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHGG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHGG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CHGG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CHGG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11 based on the research report published on May 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHGG Trading at 2.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares sank -0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHGG fell by -4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.05. In addition, Chegg Inc. saw -60.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHGG starting from Schultz Nathan J., who sale 818 shares at the price of $10.60 back on Sep 05. After this action, Schultz Nathan J. now owns 434,816 shares of Chegg Inc., valued at $8,672 using the latest closing price.

Schultz Nathan J., the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Chegg Inc., sale 1,751 shares at $10.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Schultz Nathan J. is holding 437,078 shares at $18,823 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.92 for the present operating margin

+74.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chegg Inc. stands at +34.77. The total capital return value is set at 0.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.42. Equity return is now at value 26.70, with 12.20 for asset returns.

Based on Chegg Inc. (CHGG), the company’s capital structure generated 108.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.00. Total debt to assets is 49.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chegg Inc. (CHGG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.