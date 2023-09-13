Catalent Inc. (CTLT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.49 compared to its previous closing price of 49.02. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-01 that The company delivered a better-than-expected quarterly earnings report. It beat on revenue, and only narrowly missed on earnings.

Is It Worth Investing in Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CTLT is also noteworthy at 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CTLT is $51.31, which is $5.31 above than the current price. The public float for CTLT is 175.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.96% of that float. The average trading volume of CTLT on September 13, 2023 was 2.92M shares.

CTLT’s Market Performance

The stock of Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has seen a -3.56% decrease in the past week, with a 5.00% rise in the past month, and a 12.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.14% for CTLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.98% for CTLT’s stock, with a -4.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTLT stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for CTLT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTLT in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $62 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CTLT Trading at 3.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +6.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTLT fell by -3.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.04. In addition, Catalent Inc. saw 7.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTLT starting from Ryan Michelle R, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $49.98 back on Aug 31. After this action, Ryan Michelle R now owns 1,979 shares of Catalent Inc., valued at $49,980 using the latest closing price.

GREISCH JOHN J, the Executive Chair of Catalent Inc., purchase 21,000 shares at $50.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that GREISCH JOHN J is holding 34,000 shares at $1,055,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.36 for the present operating margin

+24.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalent Inc. stands at -5.43. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In summary, Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.