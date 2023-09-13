Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) has dropped by -7.32 compared to previous close of 20.89. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-06 that AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a biotechnology company committed to the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease dementia, today announced that it has been invited to present at the following investor conferences.

Is It Worth Investing in Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) by analysts is $99.50, which is $80.14 above the current market price. The public float for SAVA is 39.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 31.10% of that float. On September 13, 2023, the average trading volume of SAVA was 911.15K shares.

SAVA’s Market Performance

SAVA stock saw an increase of -7.90% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.04% and a quarterly increase of -21.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.01% for Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.68% for SAVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -25.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAVA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SAVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SAVA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $44 based on the research report published on November 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SAVA Trading at -5.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares surge +5.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAVA fell by -7.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.28. In addition, Cassava Sciences Inc. saw -34.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAVA starting from ROBERTSON SANFORD, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $17.45 back on Aug 23. After this action, ROBERTSON SANFORD now owns 886,851 shares of Cassava Sciences Inc., valued at $523,500 using the latest closing price.

Barry Richard, the Director of Cassava Sciences Inc., purchase 16,571 shares at $16.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Barry Richard is holding 293,477 shares at $275,907 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAVA

The total capital return value is set at -33.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.66. Equity return is now at value -44.50, with -42.00 for asset returns.

Based on Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06. Total debt to assets is 0.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 29.91.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.