Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) Stock Observes 15.43% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) has seen a 10.40% increase in the past week, with a 7.48% gain in the past month, and a 20.83% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for CASY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.92% for CASY’s stock, with a 15.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) is above average at 22.34x. The 36-month beta value for CASY is also noteworthy at 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CASY is $279.33, which is $6.33 above than the current price. The public float for CASY is 37.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.60% of that float. The average trading volume of CASY on September 13, 2023 was 250.35K shares.

The stock price of Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) has jumped by 11.16 compared to previous close of 239.40. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-09-12 that Ryan Belanger, Claro Advisors managing principal and founder, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss three stocks: UPS, Casey’s General and TKO Group Holdings.

Analysts’ Opinion of CASY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CASY stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CASY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CASY in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $285 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CASY Trading at 7.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CASY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.20% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +6.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CASY rose by +10.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $245.19. In addition, Casey’s General Stores Inc. saw 18.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CASY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.26 for the present operating margin

+18.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Casey’s General Stores Inc. stands at +2.96. The total capital return value is set at 15.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.91. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY), the company’s capital structure generated 62.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.61. Total debt to assets is 27.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 101.99 and the total asset turnover is 2.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In summary, Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.