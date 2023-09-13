Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.84 in relation to its previous close of 64.27. However, the company has experienced a 8.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-05 that Carpenter Technology Corporation is experiencing solid demand across its end markets. The company’s revenue grew by 34.5% YoY in the fourth quarter of 2023, driven by double-digit sales growth across multiple end-use markets. Carpenter Technology Corporation’s margin prospects look favorable, with benefits from increased sales, improved production efficiency, and a focus on high-margin businesses.

Is It Worth Investing in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) Right Now?

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRS is 1.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CRS is $81.67, which is $2.62 above the current price. The public float for CRS is 47.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRS on September 13, 2023 was 366.12K shares.

CRS’s Market Performance

The stock of Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) has seen a 8.19% increase in the past week, with a 14.65% rise in the past month, and a 28.15% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for CRS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.34% for CRS stock, with a simple moving average of 37.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRS stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for CRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRS in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $73 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRS Trading at 14.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.71% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +16.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRS rose by +8.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.01. In addition, Carpenter Technology Corporation saw 82.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRS starting from KAROL STEVEN E, who sale 60,656 shares at the price of $60.17 back on Aug 01. After this action, KAROL STEVEN E now owns 275,127 shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation, valued at $3,649,490 using the latest closing price.

KAROL STEVEN E, the Director of Carpenter Technology Corporation, sale 49,733 shares at $60.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that KAROL STEVEN E is holding 180,000 shares at $2,988,953 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.92 for the present operating margin

+13.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carpenter Technology Corporation stands at +2.20. The total capital return value is set at 5.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.72. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS), the company’s capital structure generated 49.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.17. Total debt to assets is 24.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.