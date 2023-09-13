Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK)’s stock price has decreased by -2.10 compared to its previous closing price of 13.79. However, the company has seen a -1.89% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-06-26 that Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 26, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Josh Weinstein – President and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Climate Officer David Bernstein – Chief Financial Officer Beth Roberts – Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Conference Call Participants Robin Farley – UBS Steve Wieczynski – Stifel James Hardiman – Citi Fred Wightman – Wolfe Research Jamie Katz – Morningstar Matthew Boss – JP Morgan Patrick Scholes – Truist Securities Dan Politzer – Wells Fargo Josh Weinstein Good morning. This is Josh Weinstein.

Is It Worth Investing in Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CUK is 2.46.

The public float for CUK is 143.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CUK on September 13, 2023 was 1.89M shares.

CUK’s Market Performance

CUK stock saw a decrease of -1.89% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.30% and a quarterly a decrease of -1.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.93% for Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.88% for CUK stock, with a simple moving average of 22.16% for the last 200 days.

CUK Trading at -12.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -10.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUK fell by -1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.12. In addition, Carnival Corporation & plc saw 87.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUK starting from Bernstein David, who sale 107,119 shares at the price of $11.08 back on Feb 21. After this action, Bernstein David now owns 286,041 shares of Carnival Corporation & plc, valued at $1,186,696 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.19 for the present operating margin

-11.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carnival Corporation & plc stands at -50.07. The total capital return value is set at -8.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.01. Equity return is now at value -50.50, with -6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK), the company’s capital structure generated 507.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.55. Total debt to assets is 69.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 469.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.