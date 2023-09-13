CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE: CTRE) has surged by 0.20 when compared to previous closing price of 20.11, but the company has seen a 1.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-18 that Since early June when I published my bull thesis, CareTrust REIT’s share price has outperformed the overall REIT market and moved in line with the S&P 500. Q2 results showed stable normalized FFO and improved rental performance due to an increased investment activity, which has not impaired the balance sheet of CTRE. Despite the strong balance sheet and potential to assume more acquisitions, the prevailing M&A market does not seem attractive, where the cap rates have remained stable, while financing costs increased.

Is It Worth Investing in CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE: CTRE) Right Now?

CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE: CTRE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CTRE is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CTRE is $22.56, which is $1.96 above the current price. The public float for CTRE is 97.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTRE on September 13, 2023 was 862.93K shares.

CTRE’s Market Performance

The stock of CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) has seen a 1.00% increase in the past week, with a -0.54% drop in the past month, and a 1.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for CTRE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.02% for CTRE stock, with a simple moving average of 2.34% for the last 200 days.

CTRE Trading at -0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +0.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRE rose by +1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.95. In addition, CareTrust REIT Inc. saw 8.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.33 for the present operating margin

+69.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for CareTrust REIT Inc. stands at -4.05. The total capital return value is set at 7.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.50. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE), the company’s capital structure generated 84.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.86. Total debt to assets is 44.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 138.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.