Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) is $7.33, which is $5.57 above the current market price. The public float for CRDF is 41.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRDF on September 13, 2023 was 583.71K shares.

The stock of Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) has decreased by -9.95 when compared to last closing price of 1.96.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-09 that Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.27. This compares to loss of $0.24 per share a year ago.

CRDF’s Market Performance

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) has seen a -2.49% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.86% decline in the past month and a 8.95% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.74% for CRDF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.95% for CRDF’s stock, with a 7.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRDF Trading at 4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.30%, as shares sank -11.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDF fell by -2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8453. In addition, Cardiff Oncology Inc. saw 26.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDF starting from Erlander Mark, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.43 back on Nov 25. After this action, Erlander Mark now owns 24,481 shares of Cardiff Oncology Inc., valued at $14,300 using the latest closing price.

White Lale, the Director of Cardiff Oncology Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $1.64 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that White Lale is holding 113,788 shares at $24,525 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10337.31 for the present operating margin

+48.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardiff Oncology Inc. stands at -10026.94. The total capital return value is set at -31.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.78. Equity return is now at value -39.40, with -35.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF), the company’s capital structure generated 2.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.49. Total debt to assets is 2.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -36.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.