Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.19. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) is $54.24, which is $0.69 above the current market price. The public float for CPRI is 113.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPRI on September 13, 2023 was 3.22M shares.

CPRI) stock’s latest price update

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI)’s stock price has plunge by -0.62relation to previous closing price of 52.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.15% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-11 that AVTR, TECH and CPRI have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on September 11, 2023.

CPRI’s Market Performance

CPRI’s stock has fallen by -0.15% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.98% and a quarterly rise of 44.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.91% for Capri Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.67% for CPRI’s stock, with a 11.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CPRI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPRI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $47 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPRI Trading at 21.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.54%, as shares surge +0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRI fell by -0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.29. In addition, Capri Holdings Limited saw -8.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRI starting from Edwards Thomas Jr., who purchase 4,900 shares at the price of $41.07 back on Mar 17. After this action, Edwards Thomas Jr. now owns 127,319 shares of Capri Holdings Limited, valued at $201,243 using the latest closing price.

IDOL JOHN D, the Chairman & CEO of Capri Holdings Limited, purchase 240,000 shares at $41.57 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that IDOL JOHN D is holding 1,967,545 shares at $9,976,236 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.27 for the present operating margin

+62.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Capri Holdings Limited stands at +10.96. The total capital return value is set at 14.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.11. Equity return is now at value 23.10, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI), the company’s capital structure generated 195.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.10. Total debt to assets is 49.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.