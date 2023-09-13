Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.51 in relation to its previous close of 6.88. However, the company has experienced a 0.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-11 that Some of the best oil stocks have seen significant price action in the last few years. This has been in sync with the volatility in crude oil since the pandemic.

Is It Worth Investing in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BORR is 2.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BORR is 172.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BORR on September 13, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

BORR’s Market Performance

BORR stock saw a decrease of 0.84% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.69% and a quarterly a decrease of 6.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.01% for Borr Drilling Limited (BORR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.94% for BORR’s stock, with a 6.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BORR Trading at -7.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BORR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares sank -12.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BORR rose by +0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.21. In addition, Borr Drilling Limited saw 44.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.