Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) by analysts is $192.00, The public float for BRQS is 69.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.72% of that float. On September 13, 2023, the average trading volume of BRQS was 1.32M shares.

BRQS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) has jumped by 7.76 compared to previous close of 0.17. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-03-09 that Penny stocks under $1 to watch right now. The post 10 Hot Penny Stocks Under $1 To Watch This Week appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

BRQS’s Market Performance

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has experienced a 11.93% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.45% rise in the past month, and a -9.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.53% for BRQS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.76% for BRQS’s stock, with a -24.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRQS Trading at 5.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares surge +5.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRQS rose by +11.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1591. In addition, Borqs Technologies Inc. saw -12.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRQS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.78 for the present operating margin

+20.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borqs Technologies Inc. stands at -54.73. Equity return is now at value 392.00, with -72.00 for asset returns.

Based on Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS), the company’s capital structure generated 84.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.66. Total debt to assets is 6.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.