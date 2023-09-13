B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) has increased by 0.91 when compared to last closing price of 10.95.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-09-10 that Vanilla investors buy stocks that Wall Street approves of. Why?

Is It Worth Investing in B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BGS is at 0.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for BGS is $13.86, which is $3.45 above the current market price. The public float for BGS is 70.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.44% of that float. The average trading volume for BGS on September 13, 2023 was 912.57K shares.

BGS’s Market Performance

The stock of B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) has seen a -9.13% decrease in the past week, with a -15.00% drop in the past month, and a -17.35% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.34% for BGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.76% for BGS’s stock, with a -18.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BGS stocks, with Consumer Edge Research repeating the rating for BGS by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BGS in the upcoming period, according to Consumer Edge Research is $9 based on the research report published on December 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BGS Trading at -14.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares sank -14.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGS fell by -9.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.15. In addition, B&G Foods Inc. saw -0.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BGS starting from Greenberg Jordan E, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $13.45 back on Jun 14. After this action, Greenberg Jordan E now owns 56,999 shares of B&G Foods Inc., valued at $174,882 using the latest closing price.

Wacha Bruce C, the EVP OF FINANCE & CFO of B&G Foods Inc., sale 12,500 shares at $14.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Wacha Bruce C is holding 46,491 shares at $185,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.52 for the present operating margin

+17.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for B&G Foods Inc. stands at -0.53. The total capital return value is set at 6.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.35. Equity return is now at value -2.50, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on B&G Foods Inc. (BGS), the company’s capital structure generated 283.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.90. Total debt to assets is 63.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 275.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.