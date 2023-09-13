Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) has gone up by 7.66% for the week, with a -25.05% drop in the past month and a -32.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.12% for ATXI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.68% for ATXI’s stock, with a -30.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) by analysts is $32.00, which is $31.21 above the current market price. The public float for ATXI is 6.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.46% of that float. On September 13, 2023, the average trading volume of ATXI was 60.78K shares.

ATXI) stock’s latest price update

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.35 compared to its previous closing price of 0.72. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that MIAMI, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATXI) (“Avenue” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases, today announced that Alexandra MacLean, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate update at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference scheduled to take place September 11-13, 2023. The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing starting Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

ATXI Trading at -21.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.90%, as shares sank -22.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATXI rose by +7.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8491. In addition, Avenue Therapeutics Inc. saw -31.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATXI starting from Fortress Biotech, Inc., who purchase 418,410 shares at the price of $0.72 back on Sep 08. After this action, Fortress Biotech, Inc. now owns 1,032,390 shares of Avenue Therapeutics Inc., valued at $301,255 using the latest closing price.

ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD, the Director of Avenue Therapeutics Inc., purchase 348,675 shares at $0.72 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD is holding 354,318 shares at $251,046 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATXI

The total capital return value is set at -239.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.57.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

To sum up, Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.