Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.17 compared to its previous closing price of 218.74. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-06 that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK ) Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference Call September 6, 2023 6:05 PM ET Company Participants Amy Bunszel – Executive Vice President, Architecture, Engineering and Construction Design Solutions Conference Call Participants Unidentified Analyst All right. Let’s do a little Autodesk here.

Is It Worth Investing in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is above average at 52.50x. The 36-month beta value for ADSK is also noteworthy at 1.49.

The public float for ADSK is 213.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. The average trading volume of ADSK on September 13, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

ADSK’s Market Performance

ADSK stock saw an increase of -3.49% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.85% and a quarterly increase of 1.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.19% for Autodesk Inc. (ADSK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.45% for ADSK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADSK stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ADSK by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ADSK in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $224 based on the research report published on May 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADSK Trading at 0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +0.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADSK fell by -3.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $212.77. In addition, Autodesk Inc. saw 13.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADSK starting from Anagnost Andrew, who sale 22,318 shares at the price of $221.90 back on Sep 01. After this action, Anagnost Andrew now owns 99,327 shares of Autodesk Inc., valued at $4,952,371 using the latest closing price.

RAFAEL BETSY, the Director of Autodesk Inc., sale 309 shares at $224.07 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that RAFAEL BETSY is holding 4,163 shares at $69,238 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.06 for the present operating margin

+89.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autodesk Inc. stands at +16.64. The total capital return value is set at 25.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.86. Equity return is now at value 84.20, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Autodesk Inc. (ADSK), the company’s capital structure generated 232.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.96. Total debt to assets is 28.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 225.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.