AudioEye Inc. (AEYE) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for AEYE is at 1.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AEYE is $9.33, which is $4.4 above the current market price. The public float for AEYE is 6.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.31% of that float. The average trading volume for AEYE on September 13, 2023 was 30.80K shares.

AEYE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AudioEye Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) has decreased by -7.44 when compared to last closing price of 4.97.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-04 that AudioEye is a micro-cap company focused on helping web properties become accessible to people with disabilities. The regulatory environment for web accessibility is heating up, and AudioEye is well-positioned to capture market share. Lawsuits against web properties for accessibility lapses are increasing, creating a need for compliance solutions like AudioEye.

AEYE’s Market Performance

AEYE’s stock has fallen by -13.04% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.51% and a quarterly drop of -23.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.09% for AudioEye Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.49% for AEYE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.14% for the last 200 days.

AEYE Trading at -8.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEYE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.26%, as shares sank -10.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEYE fell by -13.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.79. In addition, AudioEye Inc. saw 20.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEYE starting from Tahir Jamil A., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.51 back on Mar 17. After this action, Tahir Jamil A. now owns 220,000 shares of AudioEye Inc., valued at $55,112 using the latest closing price.

Moradi David, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of AudioEye Inc., purchase 4,457 shares at $5.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Moradi David is holding 2,868,386 shares at $24,737 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEYE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.81 for the present operating margin

+75.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for AudioEye Inc. stands at -34.88. The total capital return value is set at -52.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.89. Equity return is now at value -82.10, with -35.40 for asset returns.

Based on AudioEye Inc. (AEYE), the company’s capital structure generated 11.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.62. Total debt to assets is 5.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AudioEye Inc. (AEYE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.