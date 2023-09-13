Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AUUD is 0.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Auddia Inc. (AUUD) is $1.00, which is $3.64 above the current market price. The public float for AUUD is 17.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% of that float. On September 13, 2023, AUUD’s average trading volume was 3.31M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AUUD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) has increased by 7.37 when compared to last closing price of 0.34.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-06-15 that Artificial intelligence is a global theme right now in the markets. As a result, a lot of excitement and optimism surrounds the industry and companies that have positioned themselves within AI.For example, investors positioning themselves with leaders in the AI sector would have generated impressive returns YTD, with Nvidia NASDAQ: NVDA up 185%, Palantir NYSE: PLTR up 149%, Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT up 39%, and Google NASDAQ: GOOGL up over 40%.

AUUD’s Market Performance

AUUD’s stock has risen by 0.47% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.92% and a quarterly drop of -70.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.85% for Auddia Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.72% for AUUD’s stock, with a -50.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AUUD Trading at -6.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.43%, as shares sank -4.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUUD rose by +0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3563. In addition, Auddia Inc. saw -62.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AUUD

The total capital return value is set at -89.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -104.03. Equity return is now at value -173.20, with -130.30 for asset returns.

Based on Auddia Inc. (AUUD), the company’s capital structure generated 46.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.57.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Auddia Inc. (AUUD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.