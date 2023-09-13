Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AVIR is 0.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AVIR is $4.00, which is $0.65 above the current price. The public float for AVIR is 75.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVIR on September 13, 2023 was 350.92K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AVIR) stock’s latest price update

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR)’s stock price has soared by 1.82 in relation to previous closing price of 3.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-06 that BOSTON, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) (“Atea”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of oral antiviral therapeutics for serious viral diseases, today announced that members of the Atea management team will participate in a fireside chat and present a business update at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 10:10 a.m. ET.

AVIR’s Market Performance

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) has experienced a 1.82% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.89% drop in the past month, and a -20.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for AVIR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.27% for AVIR’s stock, with a -13.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AVIR Trading at -3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVIR rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.34. In addition, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -30.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVIR starting from BERGER FRANKLIN M, who sale 16,166 shares at the price of $5.16 back on Nov 14. After this action, BERGER FRANKLIN M now owns 778,353 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $83,352 using the latest closing price.

BERGER FRANKLIN M, the Director of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 25,500 shares at $5.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that BERGER FRANKLIN M is holding 794,519 shares at $131,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVIR

The total capital return value is set at -19.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.13. Equity return is now at value -16.80, with -16.20 for asset returns.

Based on Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.49. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.37.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.