Arco Platform Limited’s (ARCE) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ARCE stock has gone up by 0.36%, with a monthly gain of 0.58% and a quarterly surge of 11.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.50% for Arco Platform Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.69% for ARCE’s stock, with a 10.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE) Right Now?

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 280.82x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) by analysts is $79.68, which is $2.62 above the current market price. The public float for ARCE is 37.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.25% of that float. On September 13, 2023, the average trading volume of ARCE was 294.34K shares.

ARCE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE) has jumped by 0.15 compared to previous close of 13.74. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-31 that Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 31, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Roberto Otero – CFO Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto – Founder, CEO & Director Conference Call Participants Mauricio Cepeda – Credit Suisse Operator Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Arco Platform Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ARCE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARCE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $12 based on the research report published on October 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ARCE Trading at 5.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.38%, as shares surge +0.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCE rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.67. In addition, Arco Platform Limited saw 1.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.30 for the present operating margin

+62.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arco Platform Limited stands at +2.22. The total capital return value is set at 7.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.14.

Based on Arco Platform Limited (ARCE), the company’s capital structure generated 106.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.49. Total debt to assets is 35.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.