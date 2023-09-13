Aptiv PLC (APTV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) has increased by 2.91 when compared to last closing price of 99.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.47% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-10 that With self-driving autos likely to become the next big trend, investors may want to keep an eye on the best autonomous driving stocks. For one, as noted by Investorplace contributor Josh Enomoto, research firm Mordor Intelligence says the self-driving market would be worth $33.48 billion in 2023 and grow at a compound annual rate of 22.25% in the next five years.

Is It Worth Investing in Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is above average at 31.20x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aptiv PLC (APTV) is $129.65, which is $27.28 above the current market price. The public float for APTV is 281.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of APTV on September 13, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

APTV’s Market Performance

The stock of Aptiv PLC (APTV) has seen a -0.47% decrease in the past week, with a 4.02% rise in the past month, and a 2.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for APTV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.56% for APTV stock, with a simple moving average of -0.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APTV stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for APTV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APTV in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $140 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APTV Trading at -1.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTV fell by -0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.30. In addition, Aptiv PLC saw 10.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APTV starting from CLARK KEVIN P, who sale 6,665 shares at the price of $89.98 back on May 25. After this action, CLARK KEVIN P now owns 554,799 shares of Aptiv PLC, valued at $599,717 using the latest closing price.

CLARK KEVIN P, the Chairman and CEO of Aptiv PLC, sale 6,665 shares at $90.40 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that CLARK KEVIN P is holding 572,150 shares at $602,498 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.67 for the present operating margin

+20.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aptiv PLC stands at +3.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Aptiv PLC (APTV), the company’s capital structure generated 79.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.14. Total debt to assets is 31.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aptiv PLC (APTV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.