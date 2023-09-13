AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) by analysts is $1.79, which is -$0.89 below the current market price. The public float for APCX is 13.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.64% of that float. On September 13, 2023, the average trading volume of APCX was 193.63K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

APCX) stock’s latest price update

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.26 compared to its previous closing price of 3.02. However, the company has seen a fall of -21.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Newsfile Corp reported 2023-05-23 that Carlsbad, California–(Newsfile Corp. – May 23, 2023) – AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) announced today that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

APCX’s Market Performance

APCX’s stock has fallen by -21.18% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.79% and a quarterly rise of 57.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.70% for AppTech Payments Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.22% for APCX’s stock, with a 24.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

APCX Trading at -2.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.82%, as shares sank -19.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APCX fell by -21.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +282.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.55. In addition, AppTech Payments Corp. saw 13.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for APCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3607.56 for the present operating margin

-38.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for AppTech Payments Corp. stands at -3618.00. The total capital return value is set at -280.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -414.04. Equity return is now at value -278.10, with -187.70 for asset returns.

Based on AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX), the company’s capital structure generated 27.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.35. Total debt to assets is 16.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 122.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.