Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS)

The 36-month beta value for XERS is also noteworthy at 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for XERS is $4.90, which is $2.86 above than the current price. The public float for XERS is 135.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.29% of that float. The average trading volume of XERS on September 13, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

XERS) stock’s latest price update

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.86 in comparison to its previous close of 2.10, however, the company has experienced a -8.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-08-28 that If you’re looking to gain an edge in the stock market today, you’ve got to have more than a list of penny stocks to watch. You need to understand how to use the wild volatility that has been created this year to your advantage.

XERS’s Market Performance

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) has experienced a -8.11% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.53% drop in the past month, and a -27.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.64% for XERS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.64% for XERS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XERS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XERS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for XERS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XERS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4.50 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XERS Trading at -14.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares sank -9.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XERS fell by -8.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.22. In addition, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. saw 53.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XERS starting from Edick Paul R, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.38 back on Aug 09. After this action, Edick Paul R now owns 2,288,064 shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc., valued at $23,794 using the latest closing price.

Edick Paul R, the of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $1.45 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Edick Paul R is holding 1,528,064 shares at $29,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XERS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.97 for the present operating margin

+69.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stands at -85.86. The total capital return value is set at -37.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.55. Equity return is now at value -198.60, with -22.00 for asset returns.

Based on Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS), the company’s capital structure generated 438.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.42. Total debt to assets is 57.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 434.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In summary, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.