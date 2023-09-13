Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of SK Growth Opportunities Corporation (SKGR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for SK Growth Opportunities Corporation (NASDAQ: SKGR) is above average at 36.48x. The 36-month beta value for SKGR is also noteworthy at 0.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SKGR is 20.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. The average trading volume of SKGR on September 13, 2023 was 19.31K shares.

SKGR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SK Growth Opportunities Corporation (NASDAQ: SKGR) has increased by 0.05 when compared to last closing price of 10.72.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SKGR’s Market Performance

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation (SKGR) has experienced a 0.23% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.08% rise in the past month, and a 2.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.27% for SKGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.34% for SKGR’s stock, with a 3.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SKGR Trading at 0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.03%, as shares surge +0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKGR rose by +0.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.69. In addition, SK Growth Opportunities Corporation saw 5.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SKGR

The total capital return value is set at -0.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.05. Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on SK Growth Opportunities Corporation (SKGR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

In summary, SK Growth Opportunities Corporation (SKGR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.