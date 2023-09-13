Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Masimo Corporation (MASI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) is above average at 46.06x. The 36-month beta value for MASI is also noteworthy at 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MASI is 49.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.47% of that float. The average trading volume of MASI on September 13, 2023 was 876.48K shares.

MASI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) has decreased by -6.31 when compared to last closing price of 105.10.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-01 that Masimo’s (MASI) latest deal with FMOLHS is expected to enhance patient safety and improve patient outcomes.

MASI’s Market Performance

MASI’s stock has fallen by -12.77% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.33% and a quarterly drop of -37.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for Masimo Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.11% for MASI’s stock, with a -36.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MASI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MASI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MASI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MASI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $120 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MASI Trading at -20.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares sank -12.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MASI fell by -12.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.06. In addition, Masimo Corporation saw -33.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MASI starting from KIANI JOE E, who purchase 6,365 shares at the price of $157.16 back on May 25. After this action, KIANI JOE E now owns 366,055 shares of Masimo Corporation, valued at $1,000,342 using the latest closing price.

KIANI JOE E, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Masimo Corporation, purchase 7,040 shares at $144.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that KIANI JOE E is holding 46,818 shares at $1,019,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MASI

Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Masimo Corporation (MASI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.