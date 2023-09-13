Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CNXA is 16.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.83% of that float. The average trading volume of CNXA on September 13, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CNXA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) has jumped by 16.67 compared to previous close of 0.09. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2022-10-05 that Check these three penny stocks out for your list right now The post Best Penny Stocks to Buy as the Market Turns Bullish appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

CNXA’s Market Performance

CNXA’s stock has risen by 17.58% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -21.99% and a quarterly drop of -36.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.71% for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.09% for CNXA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -43.30% for the last 200 days.

CNXA Trading at -19.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNXA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.73%, as shares sank -20.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNXA rose by +12.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0967. In addition, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. saw -55.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.