Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)

The 36-month beta value for BCYC is also noteworthy at 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BCYC is $49.15, which is $27.75 above than the current price. The public float for BCYC is 33.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.05% of that float. The average trading volume of BCYC on September 13, 2023 was 261.50K shares.

BCYC) stock’s latest price update

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.27 compared to its previous closing price of 22.83. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-12 that Bicycle (BCYC) aligns with the FDA on the design of a mid-late-stage registrational study for its bladder cancer drug, BT8009, with the potential to support its accelerated approval. The stock rises 9%.

BCYC’s Market Performance

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) has seen a -3.77% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.91% decline in the past month and a -17.79% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.00% for BCYC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.07% for BCYC’s stock, with a -14.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BCYC Trading at -10.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCYC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares sank -3.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCYC fell by -3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.26. In addition, Bicycle Therapeutics plc saw -28.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCYC starting from Lee Kevin, who sale 1,498 shares at the price of $25.10 back on Jul 03. After this action, Lee Kevin now owns 323,601 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc, valued at $37,600 using the latest closing price.

Crockett Nigel, the Chief Business Officer of Bicycle Therapeutics plc, sale 451 shares at $25.10 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Crockett Nigel is holding 29,801 shares at $11,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCYC

Equity return is now at value -54.70, with -32.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.