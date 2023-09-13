An In-Depth Look at Capital One Financial Corporation’s (COF) Stock Performance

The stock of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) has seen a -0.68% decrease in the past week, with a -8.45% drop in the past month, and a -9.64% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for COF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.72% for COF’s stock, with a -1.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is 7.74x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for COF is 1.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is $116.28, which is $15.13 above the current market price. The public float for COF is 377.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.82% of that float. On September 13, 2023, COF’s average trading volume was 2.30M shares.

COF) stock’s latest price update

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF)’s stock price has plunge by 1.02relation to previous closing price of 100.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.68% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Bloomberg Markets and Finance reported 2023-09-07 that Stephen Biggar, Argus research director of financial institutions, says the FDIC report provides some relief for the banking sector. He’s on “Bloomberg Markets.

Analysts’ Opinion of COF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COF stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for COF by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for COF in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $94.20 based on the research report published on March 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COF Trading at -7.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -7.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COF fell by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.41. In addition, Capital One Financial Corporation saw 8.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COF starting from FAIRBANK RICHARD D, who sale 3,891 shares at the price of $109.48 back on Aug 14. After this action, FAIRBANK RICHARD D now owns 3,848,406 shares of Capital One Financial Corporation, valued at $425,987 using the latest closing price.

FAIRBANK RICHARD D, the Chairman and CEO of Capital One Financial Corporation, sale 3,891 shares at $110.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that FAIRBANK RICHARD D is holding 3,848,406 shares at $428,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.17 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Capital One Financial Corporation stands at +19.02. The total capital return value is set at 8.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.55. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Capital One Financial Corporation (COF), the company’s capital structure generated 95.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.83. Total debt to assets is 11.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.