American Well Corporation (AMWL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMWL is 0.88.

The public float for AMWL is 185.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMWL on September 13, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AMWL) stock’s latest price update

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.80 in relation to its previous close of 1.41. However, the company has experienced a -13.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-08-29 that BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AMWL Q3 2023 Conference save the date.

AMWL’s Market Performance

American Well Corporation (AMWL) has seen a -13.33% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.67% decline in the past month and a -46.72% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.61% for AMWL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.17% for AMWL stock, with a simple moving average of -49.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMWL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AMWL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AMWL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.50 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMWL Trading at -28.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.79%, as shares sank -11.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMWL fell by -13.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3770. In addition, American Well Corporation saw -54.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMWL starting from Knight Kurt, who sale 25,866 shares at the price of $1.44 back on Sep 05. After this action, Knight Kurt now owns 1,276,157 shares of American Well Corporation, valued at $37,260 using the latest closing price.

Shepardson Robert, the Chief Financial Officer of American Well Corporation, sale 24,989 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Shepardson Robert is holding 1,033,686 shares at $37,446 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.12 for the present operating margin

+32.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Well Corporation stands at -97.56. The total capital return value is set at -21.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.22. Equity return is now at value -71.70, with -61.00 for asset returns.

Based on American Well Corporation (AMWL), the company’s capital structure generated 1.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.38. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Well Corporation (AMWL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.