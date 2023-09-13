Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) has dropped by -1.06 compared to previous close of 186.32. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-09-12 that (Kitco News) – Lithium giant Albemarle receives $90M grant from US DoD for its Kings Mountain mine

Is It Worth Investing in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is 5.55x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALB is 1.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is $262.53, which is $78.76 above the current market price. The public float for ALB is 117.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.54% of that float. On September 13, 2023, ALB’s average trading volume was 1.79M shares.

ALB’s Market Performance

The stock of Albemarle Corporation (ALB) has seen a -8.19% decrease in the past week, with a -1.67% drop in the past month, and a -15.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.72% for ALB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.96% for ALB’s stock, with a -17.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ALB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $260 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALB Trading at -10.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -0.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALB fell by -8.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $189.92. In addition, Albemarle Corporation saw -14.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALB starting from Norris Eric, who purchase 1,260 shares at the price of $195.49 back on May 10. After this action, Norris Eric now owns 26,596 shares of Albemarle Corporation, valued at $246,317 using the latest closing price.

Masters J Kent, the Chairman & CEO of Albemarle Corporation, purchase 5,470 shares at $181.64 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Masters J Kent is holding 51,466 shares at $993,571 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.17 for the present operating margin

+42.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Albemarle Corporation stands at +36.75. The total capital return value is set at 25.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.23. Equity return is now at value 46.40, with 23.80 for asset returns.

Based on Albemarle Corporation (ALB), the company’s capital structure generated 41.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.57. Total debt to assets is 21.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Albemarle Corporation (ALB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.