Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) is above average at 21.30x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is $14.31, which is $1.19 above the current market price. The public float for AGI is 394.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AGI on September 13, 2023 was 2.34M shares.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.93 compared to its previous closing price of 11.82. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-06 that Gold is a timeless asset used as a store of value and a hedge against inflation for centuries. The precious metal began increasing in value since the U.S. Federal Reserve started raising the federal funds rate earlier last year.

AGI’s Market Performance

AGI’s stock has fallen by -0.17% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.23% and a quarterly drop of -5.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.79% for Alamos Gold Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.15% for AGI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGI stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for AGI by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for AGI in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $14.50 based on the research report published on April 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AGI Trading at -0.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGI fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.97. In addition, Alamos Gold Inc. saw 18.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.72 for the present operating margin

+23.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alamos Gold Inc. stands at +4.52. The total capital return value is set at 5.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.35. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06. Total debt to assets is 0.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.