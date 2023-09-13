Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) has decreased by -0.71 when compared to last closing price of 104.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.52% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-07 that Analysts at the Bank of America have initiated coverage on cloud services provider Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) with a ‘Buy’ rating on their belief the company has a unique opportunity in the fast-growing Cloud niche of distributed computing. The analysts also awarded the stock a price objective of US$145, representing an upside of about 38% from Akamai’s share price at the time of writing of US$103.80.

Is It Worth Investing in Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Right Now?

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 31.87x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.76.

The public float for AKAM is 148.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.43% of that float. On September 13, 2023, the average trading volume of AKAM was 1.53M shares.

AKAM’s Market Performance

The stock of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) has seen a -0.52% decrease in the past week, with a -0.32% drop in the past month, and a 12.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.39% for AKAM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.83% for AKAM stock, with a simple moving average of 18.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKAM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AKAM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AKAM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $145 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AKAM Trading at 6.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +0.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAM fell by -0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.16. In addition, Akamai Technologies Inc. saw 23.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKAM starting from Williams Anthony P, who sale 2,880 shares at the price of $103.01 back on Aug 25. After this action, Williams Anthony P now owns 7,582 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc., valued at $296,669 using the latest closing price.

Blumofe Robert, the Chief Technology Officer of Akamai Technologies Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $99.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Blumofe Robert is holding 17,609 shares at $199,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAM

Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.